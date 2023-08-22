Jordan Zemura makes historic Serie A debut for Udinese vs Juventus

Zimbabwe international defender Jordan “JZ” Zemura made his Serie A debut on Sunday against Italian giants Juventus when his Udinese Calcio suffered a 3-0 home defeat at the Dacia Arena in Udine.

The 23-year-old roving left back came off the bench in the second half to become the first Zimbabwean football player to feature in a Serie A league encounter.

Udinese manager Andrea Sottil made the change at half time when his side was already three nil down to the Old Lady.

Zemura was given a 6.5 out of 10 rating by football website Soccerway and 5.5 out of 10 by another site Footi Italia.

Speaking after the match, Sottil said he was disappointed with the way his charges played in the first half but gave full praise after an improved second half.

“I didn’t like the first half of the match, it makes me angry not to see the things we know how to do,” said the gaffer.

“In the second half we ran, we pressed, I don’t understand why we didn’t do it right away. You don’t have to do it at 3-0.”

Following Sottil’s post match reaction, Zemura could likely start in Udinese’s next assignment.

This is after the introduction of the Warriors defender and his teammates in Lucca, Samardzic, Success and Fonseca Ferreira in second half on Sunday, changed the complexion of the match.

Zemura joined Udinese in April 2023 after parting ways with English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth following a contract dispute.

He signed a four-year-deal with Udinese.