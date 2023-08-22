Teenage Hadebe begins road to recovery after injury setback in May

Zimbabwe Warriors international defender Teenage Hadebe has begun his path to recovery following an injury setback that has forced him out of action since early May.

Hadebe suffered a serious leg injury after fracturing his right ankle.

He has been sidelined since then, and has missed over fifteen matches played by the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dynamo in all competitions.

Weeks after his injury, he underwent a successful surgery with the Dynamo doctors led by expert doctor Greaser.

Last week, the former Highlanders and Chicken Inn defender told this reporter that he is expecting to return in the field of play end of September, revealing he is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

“I’m recovering well but I will fully recover end of September. I’m currently undergoing rehabilitation,” said Hadebe.

This means the 27-year-old is likely set to miss the Warriors friendly matches that are reportedly lined up in the upcoming international breaks.