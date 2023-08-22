‘Nelson Chamisa genuinely has a heart for people’ – Acie Lumumba

Controversial businessman Acie Lumumba real name Gerald Mutumanje has seemingly endorsed opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa to dislodge President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the presidential election to be held on Wednesday.

Lumumba is, however, yet to renounce his allegiance to Zanu-PF. He, on Tuesday, praised Chamisa for showing him love and having ‘people at heart’.

He posted two pictures featuring Chamisa and his family when he was discharged from hospital after successful cancer surgery.

Lumumba posted on his social media platforms: “There’s something that isn’t talked about enough regarding Nelson Chamisa. The day I left the hospital and traveled home, I found him parked outside my gate, waiting for me without security in a tinted private car.

“Before my family, friends, pastor, or my Cde’s, I asked him why he was alone. His response to me was, ‘You are my younger brother, I don’t need security around me to see you’.

“I’ve held onto this image for 9 months. I still had a family then. Before he left my house, he called my staff and their children. He led the home in prayer before he departed…

“I could continue, but the main point is we don’t discuss enough how, after everything is said and done, Nelson Chamisa is a people person. He genuinely has a heart for people. He is the joker. I’m not even MDC, so imagine the love he has for those folks. Like, if you agree.”

Lumumba emphasised that the visit by Chamisa was also not the only one, “No, it wasn’t a one-time thing 🛑. When mom passed, he was, once again, the 1st by…”

Lumumba was recently campaigning for former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere whose presidential candidature was nullified by the High Court on the basis that he was not in the country for more than 18 months.

Zimbabwe will hold harmonised general elections tomorrow, the 23rd of August.