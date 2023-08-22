Socialite Lorraine Guyo arrested over alleged fraud, later released

Prominent socialite Lorraine Guyo found herself at the Harare Magistrates Court today, with charges of fraud brought up against her later dismissed as the state declined to prosecute.

Guyo was meant to appear in court on an initial remand but this was dismissed after the prosecution felt that the case had no legs.

Guyo reportedly sold a car to the complainant, before hiring bouncers to repossess the same car.

In a video posted by H-Metro on their social media platforms, a seemingly crestfallen Guyo is seen sitting on the floor of a police station. The socialite, who shot to fame with her “Ndinyengeiwo” video, cut a sad figure as she fiddled with her phone.

Guyo is no stranger to controversy related to motor vehicles.

In February, the socialite “broke” the internet, after pictures of a vehicle she had received from a love interest only known as Mr K. Later however, a woman that claimed to be the mysterious man’s wife revealed that the car was hers.

“My husband took my car promising to take it for mechanical problem fixing. I was surprised to see the vehicle posted with new registration plates by Lorraine, it really affected me and my family, and I do not want to expose my husband to avoid domestic violence,” the unidentified woman told a local tabloid.

Guyo, confirmed that she had been indeed confronted by a woman about the ownership of the car.

“I was phoned by a lady who claimed to be the wife of the person who gave me the vehicle,” she said.

“As a celebrity, men or women can give me gifts, some hand them to me for donations. I do not know if her claims are true or she is after causing a scene.

“What I know for now is that this is my fourth car, and she is performing well on the road. Ndiyani asingade kupihwa mota, saka ndirikufara nayo. [who doesn’t want to be given a car, I’m happy to receive it.]”