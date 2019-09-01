Lorraine “Ndinyengeiwo” Guyo hits over 50 000 followers on instagram

By Nehanda Showbiz

In February 2019, Lorraine “Ndinyengeiwo” Guyo exploded onto the social media scene after posting a cheeky video asking that men propose love to her ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Over 6 months later the social media sensation has now clocked up over 50 000 followers on instagram and a long line of companies have signed her up to endorse their products.

In her post on Instagram Lorraine wrote “Am humbled with the support. Thank you very much.”

Following her viral video in February, brands including clothing retail store JanJam, fast-food chain Mambo’s, and financial institution Steward Bank approached Lorraine to do commercials.

Others to join the queue in recent months include Nash Furnishers.

On her Instagram account Lorraine describes herself as an actress, entertainer, model, brand ambassador and motivational speaker.

Her YouTube account where she posts her acting skits has already racked up over 12 000 subscribers. It appears everything Lorraine touches at the moment turns to gold. Nehanda Radio