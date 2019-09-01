Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizFeaturedNews

Lorraine “Ndinyengeiwo” Guyo hits over 50 000 followers on instagram

35,732

By Nehanda Showbiz

In February 2019, Lorraine “Ndinyengeiwo” Guyo exploded onto the social media scene after posting a cheeky video asking that men propose love to her ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Lorraine "Ndinyengeiwo" Guyo
Lorraine “Ndinyengeiwo” Guyo. (Picture by  Eland Digital Studios )

Over 6 months later the social media sensation has now clocked up over 50 000 followers on instagram and a long line of companies have signed her up to endorse their products.

In her post on Instagram Lorraine wrote “Am humbled with the support. Thank you very much.”

Related Articles

Mai Titi hits out at Lorraine

58,531

CST and Lorraine Guyo dating?

36,491

Lorraine “Ndinyengeiwo” Guyo and Thomas…

58,885

No Valentine’s Day plans yet for Ndinyengeiwo girl

27,207
In her post on Instagram Lorraine wrote "Am humbled with the support. Thank you very much."
In her post on Instagram Lorraine wrote “Am humbled with the support. Thank you very much.”

Following her viral video in February, brands including clothing retail store JanJam, fast-food chain Mambo’s, and financial institution Steward Bank approached Lorraine to do commercials.

Lorraine "Ndinyengeiwo" Guyo
Lorraine “Ndinyengeiwo” Guyo

Others to join the queue in recent months include Nash Furnishers.

On her Instagram account Lorraine describes herself as an actress, entertainer, model, brand ambassador and motivational speaker.

Her YouTube account where she posts her acting skits has already racked up over 12 000 subscribers. It appears everything Lorraine touches at the moment turns to gold. Nehanda Radio

You might also like More from author
Comments