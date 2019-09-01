Glen View South MDC campaign rally in PICTURES

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) came out in full force on Sunday to support aspiring Glen View South MP Vincent Tsvangirai who is contesting the by-election to replace his sister Vimbai Tsvangirai Java who died from injuries sustained in an accident in June.

The ruling Zanu-PF party will be represented by Offard Muchuwe while others are Ellah Zisani and Parlington Pikelele both (UANC), Maxwell Kasema and Phillip Ndengu (both independent) Rosemary Nyamayedenga (Freezim Congress), Crispen Raiteiwa (Zapu) and Edwin Million (LEAD).