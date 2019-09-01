Zamalek’s offer for Amidu revealed…. US$10k monthly salary, luxury house, car

By Fungai Muderere

Egyptian football giants Zamalek, who suddenly went mum on their purported signing of Chicken Inn’s Brett Amidu, seemed prepared to break the bank for the services of the pint-sized midfielder.

In what appeared to be a retort to a story that was carried by B-Metro a fortnight ago titled “Zamalek remain mum on Amidu”, where Chicken Inn were not at liberty to reveal monetary figures of the North African club’s bid, Zamalek Eye, has reported that on 8 July the Egyptians sent an official US$100 000 offer to the former Zimbabwe champions.

It was further reported that in terms of Amidu’s personal contract, Zamalek were prepared to fork out US$10 000 as the player’s monthly earnings. A superfluity place of residence and a car were offered as part of the pint sized midfielder’s packs.

With the Zamalek team list complete after the arrival of former Orlando Pirates gaffer, Serbian Milutin Sredojevi as the new boss to replace Khaled Galal who was fired last month following a defeat to arch-rivals Al Ahly, Gamecocks secretary-general Tavengwa Hara, said:

“We agreed terms with Zamalek for Amidu but we will remain patient. We are a professional club and we are not very much comfortable in mentioning monetary figures concerning our players’ moves. We look forward to hear from them on the way forward. We might engage into fresh negotiations.”

It is understood that Zamalek have been tracking the attacking midfielder for some time now and Hara was set to travel to Egypt with Amidu for the official signing ceremony as their visas had been successfully processed through Egyptian embassy.

The paperwork of the offer which has the signature of Zamalek vice-president Ahmed Gala and Zamalek Eye watermarks further authenticates the player’s possible move that many local football devotees and pundits queried on social media circles.

A few months ago, the African football giants reportedly tabled a R23 million offer to Kaizer Chiefs for Khama Billiat and the player was set to receive US$450 000 as his annual salary. Zamalek’s sworn rivals Al Ahly were also reportedly trying to lure Billiat.

If Amidu (23) does complete the move, he will become the second Zimbabwean to feature in the highly-lucrative Egyptian league in recent times after his brother Abbas, who played for Entag El-Harby two seasons ago. He left after just one season to go to Saudi Arabia where he joined second tier side Arar FC last year. Sunday News