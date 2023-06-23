Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zemura tops list of most valuable Zim players; Munetsi second, Nakamba third

Jordan Zemura formerly of Bournemouth arrives ahead of the Premier League match Leeds United vs Bournemouth at Elland Road, Leeds, United Kingdom, 5th November 2022. (Photo by Gareth Evans/News Images)
Jordan Zemura formerly of Bournemouth arrives ahead of the Premier League match Leeds United vs Bournemouth at Elland Road, Leeds, United Kingdom, 5th November 2022. (Photo by Gareth Evans/News Images)

Warriors defender Jordan Zemura has been ranked top of the list of the most valuable Zimbabwean football players by the German website TransferMarkt.

Zemura who completed a move to Italian Serie A side Udinese in April after opting to leave Bournemouth due to a contract dispute, is now valued at €6m.

His market value rose from €4m to €6m, seeing him leading the pack for the top 10 list of the most valuable Zimbabwean football players.

The 23-year-old is closely followed by France based Stade Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi who is second on the list with a market value of €5m.

Third on the list is Marvelous Nakamba who is still contracted to Aston Villa but is likely set to secure a move away from the club this summer.

Nakamba who is earmarked to be heading to Luton Town, a club he spent the second half of the season at on a loan deal and helped them secure top flight promotion is valued at €4m.

Also valued at €4m is Olympique Lyon forward Tino Kadewere who is 4th on the list followed by United States based Teenage Hadebe valued at €2m.

Devine Lunga who plays in South Africa is 6th on the list with a market value of €1m while Knox Mutizwa who plays in the same league is 7th valued at €850k.

Seated on 8th position is Ronald Pfumbidzai who recently joined SuperSport United from Chippa United.

The 28-year-old ex-CAPS United roving left back is valued at €750k.

Knowledge Musona who left Al-Tai for newly promoted Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League is second from bottom on the list (9th) valued at €700k.

Anchoring the top 10 list is the former Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat who is currently with Kaizer Chiefs.

The Soweto giants attacking midfielder has a market value of €600k.

