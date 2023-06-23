Zemura tops list of most valuable Zim players; Munetsi second, Nakamba third

Warriors defender Jordan Zemura has been ranked top of the list of the most valuable Zimbabwean football players by the German website TransferMarkt.

Zemura who completed a move to Italian Serie A side Udinese in April after opting to leave Bournemouth due to a contract dispute, is now valued at €6m.

His market value rose from €4m to €6m, seeing him leading the pack for the top 10 list of the most valuable Zimbabwean football players.

The 23-year-old is closely followed by France based Stade Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi who is second on the list with a market value of €5m.

Third on the list is Marvelous Nakamba who is still contracted to Aston Villa but is likely set to secure a move away from the club this summer.

Nakamba who is earmarked to be heading to Luton Town, a club he spent the second half of the season at on a loan deal and helped them secure top flight promotion is valued at €4m.

Also valued at €4m is Olympique Lyon forward Tino Kadewere who is 4th on the list followed by United States based Teenage Hadebe valued at €2m.

Devine Lunga who plays in South Africa is 6th on the list with a market value of €1m while Knox Mutizwa who plays in the same league is 7th valued at €850k.

Seated on 8th position is Ronald Pfumbidzai who recently joined SuperSport United from Chippa United.

The 28-year-old ex-CAPS United roving left back is valued at €750k.

Knowledge Musona who left Al-Tai for newly promoted Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League is second from bottom on the list (9th) valued at €700k.

Anchoring the top 10 list is the former Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat who is currently with Kaizer Chiefs.

The Soweto giants attacking midfielder has a market value of €600k.