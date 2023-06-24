Undisclosed International company to renovate National Sports Stadium

Sports minster Kirsty Coventry has said the dilapidated National Sports Stadium [NSS] is set to undergo major renovations in the next six months.

Coventry revealed the rehabilitation will be conducted by an unnamed international company that renovated some of the stadias that hosted 2010 World Cup matches in South Africa.

The former olympic champion revealed this during a Premier Soccer League indaba dubbed ‘Making Zim football exciting again’ held Monday in Harare.

“We have sought a company which developed world cup stadiums in Johannesburg, South Africa to renovate the National Sports Stadium.

“At the moment, there is a feasibility study being carried out. We have an incredible corporate that has come on board to help out, but for now, it will remain confidential,” said Coventry.

“You will see the stadium getting a new look. We have one or two corporates. Hopefully, we will see some progress in the next three, six months.”

Coventry bemoaned corruption within those who have been awarded the tender to revamp the stadia, indicating that this has derailed the rehabilitation.

“The National Sports Stadium should have long been renovated three years but corruption has delayed everything.

“The first attempt came crashing. Things that we tendered out were linked to third parties as I requested some documents,” she added.

“Basic things that should cost about US$200 were at US$3 000, US$4 000. The Government had put aside US$8 million but (due to the corruption around) the cost was about $15 million and US$19 million so we ended up being kicked out of the renovations.”

This comes over six months after the finance minister Mthuli Ncube, during his presentation on the 2023 national budget in November, also outlined that government set aside ZWL$1.2 Billion to to give a face lift to the giant stadia.

NSS has been banned several times by the world football governing body, FIFA and the continental football mother body, CAF to host international matches due to its deteriorating state.