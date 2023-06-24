FUZ help Zvirekwi, two others win unfair dismissal case against Simba Bhora

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) on Thursday confirmed that Hardlife Zvirekwi, Nigel Tinarwo, and Kumbirai Kapikinyu won their cases over unfair dismissal by their former paymasters Simba Bhora Football Club.

Zvirekwi, Tinarwo and Kumbirai were shown the exit door by Simba Bhora in January upon their promotion to top flight league over alleged ‘indiscipline’.

The disgruntled trio took the matter to FUZ, requesting the organisation which represents Zimbabwean footballers to assist them over the matter, citing unlawful termination of their contracts.

Six months after, FUZ, has revealed in a statement that the former CAPS United right back, Tinarwo and Kumbirai have won the case of their former employers.

“It all ended in smiles for the Former Simba Bhora trio of Hardlife Zvirekwi, Nigel Tinarwo, and Kumbirai Kapikinyu. In this case whereas, the club Simba Bhora FC unilaterally terminated the players’ contracts without just cause.

“Footballers Union of Zimbabwe engaged the Ministry of Labour seeking redress and the club was explicitly told that :

1. Termination should be under a model code

2. Or under incapacity

3. Or under operational requirements. (retrenchment).

“4. Under the existing FIFA statutes. Outside that, then the players should be reinstated without loss of pay and benefits or they pay out the entire contract from the date of unfair dismissal. A certificate of settlement was issued and signed by both parties,” reads the statement written by FUZ.

Few months ago, Zvirekwi who at one time was the Warriors right back once said he considered quitting football.

Nairobi as Zvirekwi is nicknamed, won the championship title with CAPS United in 2016 and was voted Soccer Star of the Year in the same season.