Khama Billiat tipped for Kaizer Chiefs captaincy after clearout

Zimbabwean international Khama Billiat has been tipped by former Kaizer Chiefs players Katlego Mphela and Thomas Sweswe to take over the captaincy role at the club.

Chiefs reportedly do not have a team captain following the departure of Bernard Parker who was released by the club along with several senior players in mid June.

The 31-year-old forward who is among the club’s top two highest paid players seems to have survived the chop as the Soweto giants embarked on a massive clear out which saw twelve players being discarded.

Then as a result of several senior player’s departure, the former Chiefs and Bafana Bafana gunman Katlego ‘Killer’ Mphela believes Billiat has the qualities of leading the Amakhosi squad in the upcoming 2022/23 DSTV Premiership campaign.

“I think Khune, Mathoho, Dolly. I can not put pressure on the new players as they still need to settle and establish themselves in the team,” he told Soccer Laduma last week.

“Unless if they manage to sign a player like (Bongani) Zungu, then you can throw him into the deep end because he has been there.

“Billiat as well maybe that’s what he also needs to start performing as he previously did at Sundowns and his captained Zimbabwe before.”

Then weighing in was the ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Warriors defender Thomas Sweswe who was quoted by H-Metro saying: “I think he (Billiat) has got all the qualities to be a good leader.”

He added: “It is not even new to him since he once led the Warriors of Zimbabwe, so it will be a big development for him.

“I’m fully supporting him to lead at a big team like Kaizer Chiefs, he will do well and take the club to another level and help it reclaim the glory days once again.”

The former Warriors poster boy, Billiat had a stellar performance last season since joining Amakhosi from Sundowns in 2018.

He netted seven times and provided eight assists after 27 appearances.

He also had an enticing combination with Keagan Dolly which was instrumental and effective for Chiefs who however missed out on the CAF Champions League spot.