Marshall Munetsi is not for sale says defiant Stade Reims president

Despite being strongly linked with a potential move to join English Premier League side Brighton and Hove, Warriors star Marshall Munetsi is likely set to remain in France before making his dream move to play in England.

This comes after the French Ligue 1 outfit Stade Reims’ President Jean-Pierre Caillot poured cold water on the potential move that could have seen Munetsi ply his trade in one of the best leagues in the world.

Apart from that the move could have seen him join his compatriots Marvelous Nakamba and Jordan Zemura who play in the EPL for Aston Villa and Bournemouth respectively.

Furthermore, the move could have also made him the sixth player in the history of Zimbabwean football to play in the EPL after Peter Ndlovu, Benjani Mwaruwari, Bruce Grobbelaar, Nakamba and Zemura.

According to UK publication, the Daily Mail last week, Brighton approached the French side to inquire on the availability of the Zimbabwean international whom they have considered a direct replacement for their recently departed Yves Bissouma who joined Tottenham Hotspurs.

“Brighton approach Reims over £7m-rated Marshall Munetsi with Graham Potter keen to replace Yves Bissouma in midfield this summer,” the Daily Mail reported.

Albeit the interest, Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot has said: “He (Munetsi) has just extended his contract with us and is untransferable,” he was quoted by L’Union.

The former Orlando Pirates hard working midfielder who has been in the country before he made his return to France last week for a pre-season training with Reims renewed his contract with the club in April.

And following the new contract extension, the 26-year-old midfielder’s contract with Reims will now run until 2026.