I’m innocent says make-up artist Deliwe, pleads for space to grieve

Make-up artist Deliwe Chipo Mutandiro and her sister Debra Fungai Mutandiro have pushed back against claims that they are under investigation for the murder of Deliwe’s husband, Tawanda Gregory Bobo, after his body who was found hanging on a small guava tree on Saturday.

Deliwe and Debra’s lawyer pleaded with online and print media to accord his clients space to grieve adding that accusations, broadcasted by the media, levelled against the two are “false, one sided and inaccurate stories.”

A post-mortem was conducted at Parirenyatwa Hospital to ascertain the possible cause of the now deceased’s death and the results will soon be made public, the family said.

In a statement released by Deliwe and Debra’s lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni, the pair said police have never treated them or any other person as accused persons as yet but were only invited for interviewing as part of due process.

“Our clients have noted with great concern and sadness, the various false, one sided, inaccurate stories/allegations circulating on social media and in the mainstream print and electronic media; wherein they have been wrongly and falsely accused of committing a heinous crime of murder and many other distasteful acts,” the duo said through their lawyer.

“Some even went as far as falsely reporting that our clients had been arrested, charged with murder and were expected to appear at court earlier today.

“It was never our client’s intention to issue this public statement during their grieving but they found themselves compelled to do so in light of the above, deliberate disinformation and false narrative which is being advanced through social media.

“We are instructed to briefly set the record straight as follows; 1. Our clients were never arrested, detained or charged with murder or any other offense.

“They never committed any offense in the various manners alleged or at all. The police have never treated them or any other person as accused persons as yet but were only invited for interviewing as part of due process.”

The pair said the police swiftly and diligently attended to the scene after they were informed about the death of the now deceased on Saturday morning, 25th of June 2022.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, the police opened a sudden death docket in anticipation of subsequent Inquest Hearing Proceedings.

“Due process had to be followed. Procedurally, our clients and other people were consequently invited to the police station; first for interviewing since they were some of the people who were with, at the residential property (14 in total on the night in question) and had interacted with the now deceased in the few hours preceding his sad demise,” the pair’s lawyer said.

“They had to tell the police what they knew to have happened in a bid to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of Deliwe’s husband. Our clients have been going to the police (Rhodesville Police Station and CID Homicide – Harare Central) and fully cooperating with the law enforcement agencies since Saturday the 25th of June 2022 to date.

“For the record they are not the only ones who have been participating in these processes, some neighbours, residents at the same property, relatives and friends were also called and interviewed by the police.

“Our clients together with other people were subsequently recorded statements yesterday, Monday 27th of June 2022 at CID Homicide – Harare Central.

“Earlier today (Tuesday 28th of June 2022) our clients together with other relatives went to Parirenyatwa Hospital where a post-mortem by a suitably qualified practitioner was conducted to ascertain the possible cause of the now deceased’s death. Our clients, ourselves and the now deceased’s other relatives were later invited back to the police (CID Homicide) and the ‘findings’ of the post-mortem were communicated to us pending the availing of the formal result by the doctor who conducted same.”

They further said the police were extremely helpful to all parties.

“They went out of their way and explained the meaning of the mentioned possible cause of death as was stated to them by the doctor who conducted the post-mortem such that everyone left the police station with a clear appreciation of the situation at hand,” the statement further reads.

“We believe the police will at the appropriate time communicate to the public the possible cause of death (according to the post-mortem) since this case has attracted widespread national interest and unusual speculation on various social media platforms.

“The police will communicate to us and the general public any further developments as they continue with their investigations. In the meantime, we are instructed to humbly plead with especially members of the general public (including some social media influencers) to desist from writing or sharing false, unsubstantiated accusations against our clients as this is insensitive, irresponsible, may amount to defamation, a violation of our laws and an infringement on our client’s rights.

“We implore everyone who uses social media to act responsibly, without malice and to be patient with the investigations process.”