Munetsi provides a brace of assists in Stade Reims’ 2-1 victory over Lille

Zimbabwe Warriors central midfielder Marshall Munetsi provided two assists to help his Stade Reims defeat Lille 2-1 in a Ligue 1 match played on Tuesday.

Munetsi bagged his first assist in the 12th minute when he set up Daramy with a header.

This was five minutes before he sent in an inviting cross into the box met by Nakamura who netted to double Reims’ scoreline in the 17th minute.

Tuesday’s brace of assists means the 27-year-old has provided a total of three assists in the ongoing campaign.

Following an outstanding performance, the former Orlando Pirates midfielder was named in the team of the week.

Munetsi who is pivotal in Stade Reims midfield, has found the back of the net once so far this season.

He opened his scoring account when Reims defeated Clermont Foot 2-0 at the Stade Auguste-Delaunen in August.