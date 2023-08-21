Munetsi opens scoring account; nets in Reims win over Clermont Foot

Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi scored his first goal of the just started French Ligue 1 season when his Stade de Reims defeated Clermont Foot 2-0.

The workaholic headed home to put Stade Reims ahead in the 17th minute finishing off Amir Richardson’s cross.

Munetsi could have grabbed a brace but was denied by Foot’s goalkeeper Mory Diaw who produced a double save after two quick attempts at goal by the 27-year-old Zimbabwe international midfielder.

The former Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC man was delighted after netting his first goal of the season.

“Great team performance Stade Reims to get our first win of the season at home. We keep going,” he tweeted.

Youngster Mohamed Hassouni Daramy scored Stade Reims’ second in the 84th minute to seal the victory.

The 2-0 result saw Reims record their first win of the season after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille on opening day last week Saturday.

Reims are seated on 8th position with three points, three behind Monaco who are the log leaders with six points.

After two games, Monaco are leading the pack due to a better goal difference.