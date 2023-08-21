Football mad Magaya nearing completion of a 5 000 seater stadium

Football mad prophet Walter Magaya is more than half way through to completing the construction of a 5 000 seater stadium at his Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls, Harare.

The arena which Magaya revealed will replicate the English side Swansea stadium’s architectural design, will later be expanded to a 40 000 seater.

“We are starting with a 5 000-seater facility but the full capacity when completed is 40 000,” said Magaya.

It will be named the Heart Stadium.

The Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance Ministry leader also revealed why he named the arena the Heart Stadium.

“I gave it the name “Heart Stadium” because I want a person to follow their passion than to follow what is being implemented in their lives by someone else,” Magaya added.

“Let a person follow their heart rather than to be forced to study, for example, a grasshopper, something that will not change their lives later on in life.”

Construction work at the site is being carried out 24 hours a day with hope the facility will be in use before the end of the 2023 season in November.

Already built at the facility, are dressing rooms for the away and home side, a modern underground drainage system and security turnstile entry points.

“Our aim is to allow other clubs to use the facility before end of season. We are putting dressing rooms that meet the Premier Soccer League and Caf requirements,” Magaya further outlined.

Displays of the club’s memorabilia and a huge football related statue outside the arena, are also set to be built up.

The new facility located a few metres away to another pitch Magaya has dedicated to his Yadah Academy, will be commissioned in the coming weeks.

This will be after an inspection by the ZIFA First Instance Body (FIB) who are responsible for homologation of stadiums for the domestic league.

The move will see Yadah FC become the first team in the domestic league to own a stadium.