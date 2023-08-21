11 wins, 8 draws, ‘unstoppable’ Bosso beat Rhinos to stretch unbeaten run

Premier Soccer League [PSL] giants Highlanders FC yesterday (Sunday) made it 19 games without loss after beating Black Rhinos 1-0 at their fortress Barbourfields (BF) Stadium.

Versatile and Lanky defender Andrew “Tower” Mbeba, scored the only goal of the match after 29 minutes.

Mbeba powered home a free-kick to help the Baltemar Brito coached side secure maximum points and remain unbeaten in the PSL as well as maintain their five gap lead at the top.

The inform Bulawayo giants could have doubled the lead in the 66th minute had veteran goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda scored from 12 yards.

Sibanda, Bosso’s penalty taker, saw his penalty being saved by the visitors’ goalie Leon Gonese who was arguably on top of his game the whole afternoon.

Gonese, chosen by Brito as “the best player of the game”, denied the hosts a second goal on several occasions.

However, Highlanders’ gaffer Brito was delighted with the narrow 1-0 victory.

“Another clean sheet. This was team work. This was good for us, because if we don’t concede goals, we collect points,” the Portuguese told journalists.

“It’s good for us. This is one game done, but like in a marathon, there are still more kilometres to do.

“We had our chances that were created and also the penalty that was a big chance for us. For me, their goalkeeper was the best player of the game.”

With the win, Bosso remain five points clear at the summit of the log table with 41 points after 19 matches.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are second to the giants who are hoping to end their title drought having last won the championship in 2006 under then coach Methembe Ndlovu.