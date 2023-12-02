fbpx
Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Blow for Stade de Reims as Marshall Munetsi out injured until 2024

FootballFeaturedNews
By Staff Reporter 31,553
Stade de Reims Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi (right) celebrates with his teammates (Picture via Stade de Reims)
Stade de Reims Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi (right) celebrates with his teammates (Picture via Stade de Reims)

Stade de Reims Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi (27) will not feature again this year after suffering a sprained ankle during last weekend’s 3-1 defeat against Rennes on Sunday.

Stade de Reims’s manager Will Still was especially worried by the injury given how important Munetsi is to the team.

“Let’s hope that it’s not too serious and that we don’t risk losing him for a very long time,” Still said in the post-match press conference.

“He has a swollen ankle and it’s double in size. In my opinion, we are going to lose him for a long time. I hope it’s not too serious, but I’m afraid it is,” he said.

Related Articles

Marshall Munetsi on target again as Reims march past…

36,942

Munetsi provides a brace of assists in Stade Reims’…

20,876

Munetsi opens scoring account; nets in Reims win over…

27,908

Zemura tops list of most valuable Zim players; Munetsi…

55,875
1 of 15

According to the publication Get France Football; “Having underwent tests on the right ankle on Monday and they were reassuring. There is no break, and whilst Munetsi will be out for the rest of 2023, the worst has been avoided.”

“Munetsi will be out until the winter break with what has been described as a considerable sprain. He is expected to return to the fold for Reims in January,” Get France Football reported.

Munetsi who was made Vice Captain of the Zimbabwe National Team, played in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Rwanda earlier this month.

It’s widely reported that a number of English Premier League (EPL) teams are monitoring his stellar performances in France’s Ligue 1 and that he could be soon be making a big money move.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments