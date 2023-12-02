Blow for Stade de Reims as Marshall Munetsi out injured until 2024

Stade de Reims Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi (27) will not feature again this year after suffering a sprained ankle during last weekend’s 3-1 defeat against Rennes on Sunday.

Stade de Reims’s manager Will Still was especially worried by the injury given how important Munetsi is to the team.

“Let’s hope that it’s not too serious and that we don’t risk losing him for a very long time,” Still said in the post-match press conference.

“He has a swollen ankle and it’s double in size. In my opinion, we are going to lose him for a long time. I hope it’s not too serious, but I’m afraid it is,” he said.

According to the publication Get France Football; “Having underwent tests on the right ankle on Monday and they were reassuring. There is no break, and whilst Munetsi will be out for the rest of 2023, the worst has been avoided.”

“Munetsi will be out until the winter break with what has been described as a considerable sprain. He is expected to return to the fold for Reims in January,” Get France Football reported.

Munetsi who was made Vice Captain of the Zimbabwe National Team, played in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Rwanda earlier this month.

It’s widely reported that a number of English Premier League (EPL) teams are monitoring his stellar performances in France’s Ligue 1 and that he could be soon be making a big money move.