Tributes flow in after death of CAAZ PR manager Annajulia Hungwe

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) Public Relations and Communications Manager, Annajulia Hungwe (60) passed away on Sunday after a short illness.

After a trip to Mutare she came back to Harare complaining of flu and on Saturday evening she was taken to Baines 24 Hour Medical Center in Harare where tests for Covid-19 returned back negative.

Things deteriorated on Sunday morning when she was experiencing heavy breathing and she was taken back to hospital where she passed away around 10:30am.

Hungwe who joined the CAAZ in 2000 is survived by two children Vimbai and Masimba and three grandchildren.

Her brother Anthony Makonese is quoted by the Masvingo Mirror saying “We have lost the pillar of strength as a family. The death came when we least expected it.”

Mourners are gathered at 14 Zimre Way in Mandara, Harare.

Hungwe will be buried on Saturday at Mutede Village in Berejena under Chief Nemauzhe in Chivi.

Meanwhile the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations (ZIPR) has issued a statement mourning the death of Hungwe.

“The Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations (ZIPR) Advisory Board, President, Council and members, send our deepest condolences to the family, the Board and Staff of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), friends and associates of Annajulia Hungwe.

“The Public Relations fraternity at large, has lost a leader who carried out her leadership roles firmly yet vibrantly. She established good stakeholder relations and took on a mentorship role to many in the industry.

“Her passing has left a void and she will be greatly missed. We pray for strength and love for her family during this trying time,” ZIPR said in their statement.