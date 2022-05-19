Karuru scores for Al Shoulla to salvage draw with Al-Wehda in Saudi Arabia

Zimbabwean international Ovidy Karuru was on target for his side Al Shoulla in their 2-2 draw with Al-Wehda in a Saudi Arabian Division One match played at the Al-Shoalah Club Stadium on Tuesday.

Karuru’s second half strike drew parity and rescued the visitors Al Shoulla who were trailing by 2 goals to 1 with 19 minutes left to fulltime.

The lanky midfielder tapped home from close range following a well calculated cross provided by his teammate from the right side of the field.

Speaking on his goal, the former Kaizer Chiefs and Amazulu FC player took to his Facebook page while celebrating it said: “Injury free, goals always come”.

Karuru joined the Saudi Arabian outfit as a free agent early this year (at the end of January) and was unveiled at the beginning of February.

He made his debut for Al Shoulla a few days after putting pen to paper with the second division Saudi Arabian side.

“Done deal, SAUDI ARABIA Al Shoulla FC, glory be to God, new home, new challenge same God representing,” he posted on his timeline in February.

But before completing his move, the 32-year-old Masvingo born star stayed for seven months without a club.

This came after Black Leopards offloaded him and he reportedly began to train with DSTV Premiership side Moroka Swallows though no deal materialized.

Apart from playing in Saudi Arabia, Karuru once plied his trade in France and Belgium with US Boulogne and OH Leuven respectively.