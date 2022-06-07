Zim Warriors former Vice Captain Ovidy Karuru’s mother dies

Zimbabwe Warriors former Vice Captain Ovidy Karuru’s mother Elizabeth Hove has died at the age of 54.

According to reports, Hove succumbed to diabetes yesterday morning at a local hospital, 24 Hour Medical Centre in Target Kopje, Masvingo where she was admitted since Saturday.

Obvious Karuru brother to the former Kaizer Chiefs player confirmed the death of her mother to Masvingo’s online publication The Mirror.

“I can confirm that my mother died this morning. As the Karuru family we have lost a mother, advisor and source of inspiration,” he told the publication wrote.

“At the moment mourners are gathered at 4799 Mashavishavi Drive in Rujeko B, Masvingo. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Karuru (Ovidy) who is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Arabian second tier division with Al-Shoulla FC took to his Facebook to mourn his mother.

“My mother my strength, my everything. The world will never be the same without you,” penned the 32-year-old.

“God has decided to take to let you rest from all the troubles of this world from all those who kept on wronging you but you kept on smiling at them because of the love you had for everyone.”

Hove is survived by her husband, three sons and a daughter as well as four grandchildren.

Adding to his post Ovidy [Karuru] said: “It’s not gonna be the same without you but I know what you went through and God decided to make you rest.

“God give me strength to accept that you have taken her to a better place. My number one woman. My mother, my loving mother no one like you.”