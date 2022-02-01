Saudi club Al-Shoulla FC unveils Warriors midfielder Ovidy Karuru

Warriors attacking midfielder Ovidy Karuru has completed his move to Saudi Arabia’s First Division side Al-Shoulla FC, the club confirmed over the weekend.

Karuru who joined the Asian club as a free agent was unveiled on Saturday.

He took to his Facebook page to express his happiness towards his new move and posted pictures of him posing for a group photo with the club’s representatives.

“Don’t congratulate me, just give glory to God because he is the one who made it possible. When you see me I want you to see how good God is to those who trust his promises.

“Done deal, SAUDI ARABIA Al Shoulla FC, glory be to God, new home, new challenge same God representing,” the former Kaizer Chiefs player posted.

Before completing his move, the talented Masvingo born star had stayed for seven months without a club though he was reportedly training with Moroka Swallows.

Karuru once plied his trade in France and Belgium with US Boulogne and OH Leuven respectively.

He has also played for several South African top flight clubs including, Black Leopards, Amazulu and Stellenbosch. Nehanda Radio