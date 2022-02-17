Karuru continues to shine, scores again, grabs first assist in Saudi Arabia

Warriors fringe player Ovidy Karuru is on fire in Saudi Arabia where he is currently plying his trade with the country’s First Division League 1 outfit Al-Shoulla FC.

The ex-Warriors vice captain scored his second goal before he grabbed his first assist for his club in a 2-2 draw against third placed Ohod on Wednesday.

The match marked his third appearance for the Asian club since joining them as a free agent at the end of January.

Before securing his move, the seasoned midfielder had gone for more than half a year (seven months) without a club.

But despite the setback, the 32-year-old attacking midfielder has adopted a no nonsense mood and this is apparently noted in his recent enticing, top notch performances and also his scoring prowess.

In the 250 minutes he has played so far, the player has made a huge impact for the Al Kharj based side.

He has scored twice and provided one assist in two successive matches.

Last week’s 23rd minute spectacular overhead kick goal from close range which was his first for the club, inspired his new team to a 2-1 victory over 13th placed Narjam.

This was after his debut a fortnight ago when he played 70 minutes in the 1-1 draw versus Al Kholood but neither scored nor assisted in that match.

Then yesterday, the Masvingo born star netted his second goal for the club just at the stroke of the first half (45+3′) to help his team collect a single point.

He scored from close range to help restore Al-Shoulla’s lead cancelling Ohod’s player Andria’s equaliser in the 39th minute.

Nevertheless, the home side found another equaliser to cancel Karuru’s goal and level matters until the referee blew his final whistle.

But before his goal, Karuru had set up his teammate Piqueti in the early stages of the 24th league encounter.

The assist resulted in Piqueti to score the matches’ opening goal which also handed Al-Shoulla an early lead with only eight minutes into play.

Meanwhile, in reaction to his goal the former Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch, Amazulu and Black Leopards star took to his Facebook page to express his delight after finding his second goal.

“Zvabuda musarudzo nhasi, it ended 2-2 away from home and there is my goal and my assist in today’s match. Upwards we go and I want those who see or hear what is happening in my life to know that it is the hand of God at work, for without God I wouldn’t be here today.

“All the glory to God. God is faithful to those who seek him with all their hearts,” Karuru wrote.

Yesterday’s stalemate saw Karuru’s Al-Shoulla move one place up to 12th position with 29 points from 24 games.

Their next assignment is at home and they are scheduled to host Al-Kawkab at Al-Shoulla Club Stadium on Tuesday.

The kickoff time is 17:30. Nehanda Radio