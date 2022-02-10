Ovidy Karuru scores first goal for his new Saudi Arabian club

Former Warriors vice captain Ovidy Karuru yesterday scored his first goal for his new side Al-Shoulla FC who play in the Saudi Arabian First Division League.

Karuru who completed his move late last month (January) found the back of the net for Al-Shoulla in the 23rd minute to help his side record a 2-1 victory over Najram.

He grabbed his first goal for the club in a spectacular fashion during a league match that was played on Wednesday evening at the Al-Shoullah Club Stadium.

The veteran lanky midfielder fired home a superb right footed acrobatic overhead kick from close range to inspire his club to collect maximum points.

The 32-year-old former Amazulu attacker was making his second appearance for his new club since securing a new move to Asia.

He made his debut last week Tuesday in a 1-1 draw against Al Kholood and was later substituted after 75 minutes of play.

Yesterday’s win helped his side to close the gap by a point to Najram whom they edged 2-1.

Al-Shoulla are now on position 13 with 28 points while Najram are on position 12 with 29 points from the same number of games played, 23 each.

In securing the services of Karuru whom they signed as a free agent, the Asian club might have hit a jackpot because of the player’s unfading top notch quality.

Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare applauded the 32-year-old player’s move to Asia and described him as a professional player.

Mpandare’s comments comes after his (Karuru) inclusion in the national team sometime last year once divided opinions within the football fraternity.

‘You remember very well when Logarusic called Ovidy it divided opinions but after his professional performance he was a darling of every Zimbabwean. Ovidy is a Warrior and will always be one,” he said.

Speaking on Karuru’s chances to return to the Warriors fold, Mpandare said the decision will depend with the yet to be appointed new national team coach.

“Regarding the player’s recall for national duty, well that depends on the coach and Ovidy’s performance but as of now it’s a good thing that he got a new club since it has been a long time without a club.”

At one point, Karuru once plied his trade in Europe for France and Belgian clubs, US Boulogne and OH Leuven respectively.

Upon his return from Europe in 2014 he played for several South African topflight clubs including Kaizer Chiefs, Black Leopards Amazulu and Stellenbosch. Nehanda Radio