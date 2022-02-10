Headman reported to police for chasing away CCC members from village

Firebrand Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members in Guruve have reported to police a ‘rogue’ Sabhuku (Headman) in Ward 7 for victimising them while openly supporting Zanu PF.

According to a circulating video, aspiring Guruve ward 7 councillor together with colleagues said they had resolved to report Sabhuku Muchihwa to police for being a member of Zanu without relinquishing his position as a village head.

The country’s statutes do not allow traditional leaders to be partisan.

It says, “Traditional leaders must not—

(a) be members of any political party or in any way participate in partisan politics;

(b) act in a partisan manner;

(c) further the interests of any political party or cause; or (d) violate the fundamental rights and freedoms of any person.”

The opposition members added that they were being threatened for being associates of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

“This is our councillor Tendai Vheremu aspiring ward 7 in the upcoming by-election,” one CCC official said.

“Tomorrow we are going to the Guruve Police to report a case that is stressing us here in Ward 7. Sabhuku Muchihwa is giving us problems here because he is a Zanu PF chairman organising meetings for the party yet he is a headman.

“So we are approaching police Law and Order. We are going to update you tomorrow (Thursday) what would have transpired. It’s a stressing issue that the Headman who is supposed to be independent is chasing away CCC members or people aligned to Chamisa.”

Traditional leaders have often been accused of wantonly disregarding the law with impunity.

According to a report commissioned by Citizen in Action Southern Africa, November 2021, “this impunity was evident when the Election Resource Centre sued Chief Fortune Charumbira over unconstitutional utterances pledging support to the ruling Zanu PF.

“The court found the Chief President to be out of order and ordered him to withdraw the statement, an order he did not abide by. Instead, he has gone on to make more statements to the same effect with no consequence.”

Meanwhile, in 2015, Masvingo High Court judge, Garainesu Mawadze made a ruling prohibiting traditional leaders from making political statements and declaring allegiance to any political party.