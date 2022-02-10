‘PG Hodzi’s office is sabotaging Mnangagwa in graft fight’- Mliswa

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has accused the Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi’s office of sabotaging President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the fight against corruption in Zimbabwe.

Mliswa applauded the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for doing its job in forwarding dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). He, however, accuses the NPA of not doing its prosecution job resulting in law convictions.

The independent legislator said the Zanu PF government was risking being voted out of power for failing to fight corruption because of the NPA department.

“@ZACConline has been doing a good job but they are being sabotaged by the Prosecutor’s office. They have sent many dockets to the NPA but nothing has happened. That is why they should have their own courts and prosecutors. A motion for that will have to be moved in Parliament.

“The issue of corruption will get @ZANUPF_Official put out of power just as it did with Mugabe. I have written many letters to @ZACConline seeking investigations over many people and have been told dockets have already been sent to the Prosecutor but that department did nothing,” Mliswa said.

ZACC and other anti-corruption agencies last year blew over US$33 million to probe graft cases and fund its other operations, but they only secured four convictions while four other cases were dismissed by the courts of law.

PG Hodzi was not available when contacted for a comment. Nehanda Radio