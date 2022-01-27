Warriors playmaker Ovidy Karuru closing in move to Saudi Arabia

Warriors fringe player and former Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Ovidy Karuru is reportedly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, Asia FARpost has confirmed.

According to the South African football publication, Karuru who is on the verge of joining Saudi Arabian Second Division club, Al-Shoulla FC has already left for Asia to seal the deal.

“FARPost can confirm that Zimbabwe’s Ovidy Karuru is on his way to sign a deal with Saudi Arabian Second Division club, Al-Shoulla FC,” read the tweet.

“Deal expected to be finalised this week.”

Karuru last played football mid last year in the South African top flight league turning out for Black Leopards before they got relegated.

Then in the past seven months, the former Stellenbosch and Amazulu lanky attacker has been club hunting.

FARPost revealed that the 33-year-old former Warriors vice captain has been training with the DSTV premiership side, Moroka Swallows before the interested Asian club lured him with an attractive deal.

“He trained with Swallows, but then got a call for this deal. So financially, it’s a very good deal for him so he took it,” FARPost went on to reveal on twitter.

Karuru once plied his trade in France and Belgium with US Bolgone and OH Leuven respectively.

In 2014, he then returned and joined the Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs who also later offloaded him. Nehanda Radio