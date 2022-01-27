DJ Shugeta and comedian Anna ‘Chibaby’ Honde breakup again

Radio presenter Dj Tafadzwa Shugeta and his comedian girlfriend Anna ‘Chibaby’ Honde have broken up again months after rekindling their romance.

Chibaby announced their breakup on her Facebook page. She wrote, “A week after new year the Oros family decided to separate. Yes, we broke up.”

She added that they were both happy with the decision of separation.

“We are happy and I hope we will continue to put smiles on your faces,” she added.

Last year in July the couple called it quits as Anna accused her then boyfriend of cheating.

The couple had been dating for three years until Anna turned down Shugeta’s marriage proposal, consequently leading to the latter dumping the radio DJ on social media the following day.

Shugeta could not hold back his emotions as he cried uncontrollably during a Facebook Live explaining how the break up affected him.

The couple rekindled their romance in August and in September Shugeta proposed to Anna who said, ‘YES!’

“He did it again. He wanted to keep it a secret but yohhhhh kunzima, I said yes,” posted Anna. Nehanda Radio