Chinotimba makes peace with Mnangagwa at State House parade

Outspoken Zanu-PF Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba has made peace with President Emmerson Mnangagwa after accusing him of attempting to impose a candidate in his constituency recently.

A three minute video of Chinotimba telling his constituency that Mnangagwa was scheming to get rid of him as Member of Parliament ahead of 2023 elections leaked this week.

This prompted a Zanu-PF group called the Zimbabwe Revolutionary and Patriotic Youth Network led by one Tendai Nyikadzino to write to the ruling party headquarters demanding an explanation from Chinotimba.

The group also accused him of being rebellious by calling the President by his surname only.

On Wednesday, however, Chinotimba was seen with the President sharing laughter in what observers viewed as a peace agreement between the two.

Mnangagwa is also heard from the video that is circulating on social media dismissing allegations levelled against Chinotimba.

“Hakuna kana chokwadi pane nyaya dzirikutaurwa apa. (These there is no truth in what is being said),” Mnangagwa said.

While addressing Zanu supporters in Muchini village, ward 29, Buhera South constituency, Chinotimba had told villagers that Mnangagwa was sending people to de-campaign him.

“The word of God was preached here and people were liberated… and there are people who are saying that Chinotimba should die,” he said.

“I did not elect myself to this position. It’s you who elected me and l did not impose myself to the position. What have I failed to do so that I (should) be removed (from) my position?”

“I have put electricity in most areas in my constituency and I have not stopped… Now Mnangagwa wants to send his people to remove me. This country was fought for by war veterans,” Chinotimba defiantly said.