Bosso confirm Lulu exit, Gavin Hunt touted as ‘possible replacement’

Highlanders FC have official confirmed they have parted ways with head coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu together with two of his backroom staff members assistant coach Bekithemba ‘Super’ Ndlovu and welfare manager Vezigama Dlodlo.

The trio was sacked in a meeting held on Tuesday at the club’s offices in Bulawayo.

Their sacking comes after a disastrous campaign which saw the team managing only three wins from thirteen games this season.

Mpofu, Ndlovu and Dlodlo’s departure was confirmed in a statement issued by the club on Wednesday which reads:

“Highlanders Football Club would like to inform its members, fans and all stakeholders that the club has amicably parted ways with Technical Manager Mandla Mpofu and his backroom staff.

“The decision is informed by the team’s unsatisfactory performance which has resulted in the team sitting on unfamiliar position on the log table.

“We would like to thank Mpofu and his staff for selfless contribution to our club, and will cherish all the memories. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” the club said.

The Bulawayo giants’ statement also confirmed that Joel ‘Dubai’ Luphahla who was appointed as Lulu’s second assistant in March survived the axe.

According to the club Luphahla will take over as the interim gaffer.

“In the interim, Joel Luphahla will be conducting the team training sessions, pending the announcement of the new technical team,” ends the statement.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports already circulating on various social media platforms on who might replace Lulu suggest the club has shown its interest in the highly valued Gavin Hunt.

Posting on his Facebook page veteran journalist Ezra Tshisa Sibanda said talks between the former champions and Hunt are at an advanced stage.

“Gavin Hunt for Bosso? Highlanders are set to appoint Hunt as the new Head Coach of the Bulawayo giants in the next few days as talks are at an advanced stage,” he wrote on his timeline.

“The accomplished tactician is currently jobless and has coached several clubs in South Africa including Kaizer Chiefs. He had a 2 week stint with English Champions Manchester City last season when he was invited by Pep Guardiola, the City’s football Manager.

“If it happens, we wish him all the best and will welcome him with open arms #Bosso4Life,” Sibanda wrote

If the 57-year-old former Bidvest Wits and Chippa United gaffer has been appointed as Lulu’s replacement he is set to become the ninth Bosso coach in the space of ten years.

Bosso who last won the title in 2006 once roped in Madinda Ndlovu, Bongani Mafu, Kelvin Kaindu, Mark Harrison, Pieter De Jongh, Elroy Akbay, Amin Soma Phiri and Mark Mathe.

However, Phiri and Mathe only took over as interim coaches while the rest were appointed at the helm on a permanent basis.

The former (Phiri) once helped the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants clinch silverware.

Phiri who took over from Mafu won the Easycall Cup by beating city rivals Chicken Inn 1-0 in a final played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo in December 2015.