Musa Taj Abdul, 8 accomplices jailed 3 years each

By Nyore Madzianike

Nine armed robbers who were found guilty of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition were each jailed for three years.

Musa Taj Abdul and his accomplices
Musa Taj Abdul and his accomplices

Musa Taj Abdul, Liberty Mupamhanga Prince Makodza, Godfrey Mupamhanga, Charles Lundu Rudolph Kanhanga, Innocent Jairos, Tapiwa Mangoma and Carrington Marasha were jailed when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.

They were initially jailed for four years before a year was set aside for five years on condition that they do not commit a similar offence. The Herald

