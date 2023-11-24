Man (22) arrested for US$128 000 robbery… 4 accomplices still at large

A 22 year old Harare man was arrested and appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing armed robbery allegations after he teamed up with his accomplices to rob a motorist of US$128 932 in cash.

Learnmore Chiko appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa who remanded him in custody to December 14.

It is the state’s case that on a date unknown to the prosecutor, the accused person and his accomplices Roy Pedzisai Jambaya, George Mapudzi, Massat Chikomo and Justice Chigayo who are still at large, hatched a plan to rob the complainant Bethel Jiri.

The state alleges that on August 21, 2023 and at around 2100 hours, acting in common purpose and in pursuant to their plan, the accused persons armed with wheel spanners pursued the complainant as she was collecting daily cash sales from two shops.

The accused persons blocked the complainant who was driving a Honda Fit on registration number AFT 7431 at corner Bute/Leopold Takawira, Harare using their silver Nissan Caravan and a Toyota Corolla.

The state alleges that the accused persons disembarked from their vehicles and proceeded to the complainant’s motor vehicle where they smashed the rear passenger windows with wheel spanners and stole cash amounting to US$128,932 which was stashed in two boxes at the back seat.

The accused persons went back to their motor vehicles and drove off at high speed. On 5 September 2023, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information to the effect that one of the accused persons who was involved in the robbery case was detained at ZRP Mutasa.

It is alleged that acting upon the information, they proceeded to ZRP Mutasa and interviewed him.

The accused person revealed that he was indeed involved in the robbery and had bought a Honda Fit on registration number ADG 4223 using his share.

The co-accused Jambaya is already on remand under CRB R1453/23.