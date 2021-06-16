Police arrest people who dumped body at murder-accused Mudzuri’s home

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Police have arrested several people involved in the dumping of Ronald Mukumbira’s body at the home of opposition MDC-T vice president Elias Mudzuri who is being implicated in his murder.

This morning, the police through instructions “from the top ” ordered the family of Mukumbira to take back his body which they had dumped at Mudzuri’s home.

Mukumbira died following a brutal assault at a city bar on June 10.

A family spokesman earlier said police came in the morning claiming they had instructions “from the top” that the family members needed to remove the body of the 23-year-old.

The deceased’s furious relatives this morning dumped the dead body at Mudzuri’s home but police are yet to question the opposition official.

Information at hand claims that the police have proceeded to arrest people who dumped Mukumbira’s body at Mudzuri’s house after refusing to abide by the order to remove it.

Mukumbira, of Epworth, died after he was discharged from the Sally Mugabe Central Hospital following a brutal assault. His mother, Netsai Mukumbira said he specifically named Elias Mudzuri as one of the people who had brutally assaulted him just before he died.

It is reported that ‌Mukumbira told his mother that he had been drinking at the Duriro Pub and Grill in the Workington industrial area which is reportedly owned by Mudzuri.

While at the Duriro Pub, he allegedly got into a heated altercation with Mudzuri and his companions. The issue degenerated and he was allegedly ganged up on and assaulted by the former Harare mayor, his brother Leonard Mudzuri and other people who are yet to be identified.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi Tuesday confirmed the case saying investigations were still in progress. Nehanda Radio