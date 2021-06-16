Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsNews

MDC-T Byo structures in flames

19,570

By Nqobani Ndlovu | News Day |

MDC-T Bulawayo province is battling factionalism, hardly a month after infighting within its women’s wing exposed differences between supporters of party leader Douglas Mwonzora and his deputy Thokozani Khupe.

Former MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe says she regrets working with Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora
Former MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe said at one time she regrets working with then Secretary General now President Douglas Mwonzora

A belated International Womens’ Day celebration party held in the city last month was almost aborted after a group of women linked to Khupe walked out on Mwonzora, who was the guest speaker.

Khupe did not attend the celebrations.

Related Articles

Mwonzora ‘secret’ meeting with Mnangagwa divides MDC-T

36,420

MP sues Mwonzora over constitutional amendments

30,102

Malaba saga: Mwonzora lashes out at govt

21,787

Mnangagwa move invites backlash

20,470

Last Saturday, the divisions were also laid bare when the party held two separate meetings, a few kilometres apart, as opposing camps professed ignorance of each other’s gatherings.

Khupe graced a meeting held in Njube, while another was being held in Mpopoma led by MDC Veterans Association (VAA) chair Gideon Mangena, just a few kilometres away.

“To be honest, I did not know anything about that (Khupe) meeting,” Dorothy Ndlovu, who is the national chairperson of the MDC-T women’s national assembly, said in an interview with Southern Eye.

“The meeting I attended in Mpopoma was called by Mangena, the national chair of VAA. These are our elders who always come in whenever there is a problem in the party, so that’s part of what made me attend this meeting. I wanted to know how they are going to fix the problems that we are currently facing as a party.”

While Khupe was not reachable for comment, party spokesperson Witness Dube said “all was well in the party”, despite admitting the holding of separate meetings, including a Bulawayo provincial council meeting.

“We had a Bulawayo provincial council meeting in line with our party’s efforts in consolidating grassroot structures as we prepare for the elections,” he said.

“However, I later learnt that our former provincial chairperson and now national executive committee member Gift Banda had a constituency feedback meeting which was graced by Khupe in her capacity as a proportional representation MP for Bulawayo. All was well and it ended well.”

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments