Three armed robbery suspects shot dead in Kadoma shootout with cops

BULAWAYO – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have confirmed the arrest of two foreign nationals suspected to be linked to five armed robbery cases in Bulawayo.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide section in Bulawayo on Tuesday acted on a tip off and arrested suspects of foreign origin.

The duo admitted to committing armed robberies in Bulawayo and revealed that they were in transit to Kadoma in Mashonaland West province, about 300 kilometers away, where they would meet their accomplices with whom they intended to commit another robbery.

Ass Comm Nyathi said the two suspects led the detectives to Tandara Shopping Centre, Kadoma, where they positively identified the three suspects, Peter Ngulube (38), Shylock Makoni (41) and Tendai Madiki (52) who were driving a silver Toyota Raider D4D, registration number AFR 4376.

“On seeing the detectives, the suspects opened fire whilst speeding off and a shoot-out ensued. Two suspects Peter Ngulube and Shylock Makoni were seriously injured and rushed to Kadoma General Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

“Tendai Madiki was shot when he tried to run away during indications in Muzvezve, Kadoma, where detectives were recovering other weapons the suspects used to commit criminal acts. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kadoma General Hospital.”

Detectives searched the suspects’ motor vehicle and recovered an A.38 Smith and Wilson revolver with one round, seven spent cartridges, two gas operated pellet guns, a bolt cutter, a crow bar, a machete, a pepper spray, two balaclavas and three pairs of woollen gloves.

The suspects are linked to a robbery case which occurred at Iyanda High School, Gwabalanda suburb on 9 September, where 26 HP laptops valued at US$13 000 were stolen, as well as a robbery which occurred on 13 September at Ingwengwe Primary School in Bulawayo, where USD$1 253 was stolen.

Ass Comm Nyathi said the police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of an outstanding suspect only identified as Gody of Maboleni village in Umguza, Matabeleland North province who is also a member of the syndicate.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that operations to account for all robbery suspects are in full swing and will ensure that all criminal groups or syndicates involved in robbery cases are brought to justice without fear or favour,” he added. New Ziana