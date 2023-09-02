Jailed robber Musa Taj Abdul faces fresh charges over movie-style heist

Musa Taj Abdul, one of Zimbabwe’s most wanted criminals, has been brought to court to face new charges of robbery.

Abdul, who is currently serving a prison sentence for similar offences, is accused of robbing Harare businessman Malvern Chimutashu’s wife of US$5 200 at gunpoint in Highlands, Harare, in 2019.

He allegedly committed the crime with his accomplice, Charles Lundu, and they used a BMW as their getaway car.

According to state papers Abdul and Lundu, together with their accomplice, Kudzaishe Wilson Brian, held Chimutashu’s wife at gunpoint as she was returning home from work.

“As she was about to close her gate, the two accused persons who were in the company of Brian, confronted her whilst they were armed with firearms.

“They demanded cash from her, thereby robbing her of US$5,200 before escaping in their getaway motor vehicle.

“The complainant quickly advised her husband who immediately reacted and intercepted the accused persons.

“A high-speed chase ensued and the accused persons fired some shots in order to scare him away.

“The accused later dumped their motor vehicle at number 4 Dan Judson Road, Milton Park, Harare where the accused’s girlfriend Sasha resided before escaping,” the court papers read.

Lundu is also serving three years for unlawful possession of firearms.

Abdul has a long history of armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

He is suspected of being behind several heists that spanned over two decades before he was finally arrested in 2020 in Beitbridge along with some of his gang members. Zim Morning Post