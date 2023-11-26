Notorious Harare duo jailed 95 years each for robbery and rape

Two Harare men who were terrorizing residents in the capital have been sentenced to 95 years in jail each by Harare regional magistrate Fadzayi Mthombeni.

Macdonald Mutarangani Hukuimwe Alias Wastaki (32) and Trymore Nkomazana (28) were convicted of nine counts of robbery of which they were sentenced to eight years for each count, a total of 72 years each.

They were convicted of rape and will serve an additional 20 years imprisonment each.

They were also convicted of impersonating police officers and malicious damage to property which they were sentenced to one year and two years respectively to bring the total jail time to 95 years each.

The court heard that on March 22 at around 1300 hours, the complainants were coming from Warren Park D to Warren Park 1 using a foot path passing through Warren Hills.

Whilst at the peak of Warren Hills they were approached by the duo.

The accused persons purported to be Police detectives stationed at CID Southerton enforcing COVID regulations and arrested the complainants.

Amongst the two accused persons one of them produced handcuffs which they used to handcuff complainants for not properly wearing face masks.

The duo force marched complainants purporting to be going to Warren Park Police station and along the way complainants were forced to lie on the ground facing downwards and the other complainant a 17 year old girl was taken to a secluded place and they took turns to rape her without protection.

The forcefully took their phones and tied their hands

Nkomazana was arrested on May 15 last year and was searched, the police recovered a police identity card for Constabulary Kunyangepi.

On May 27, an identification parade was conducted at ZRP Southerton and the duo were positively identified.

The police also discovered several robberies they conducted within the Warren Park and Kambuzuma area which recoveries were made and linked to the offence.

This led to their conviction.

Kelvin Munyimi appeared for the state.