Student killed, covered with shrubs

By Nqobile Tshili

Police in Bulawayo are investigating the murder of a 25-year-old student from Esigodini Agricultural College in Matabeleland South who was stabbed to death on Sunday and his body was left covered with shrubs.

The deceased’s body was discovered on Monday morning on the side of a road in Warringham suburb in Bulawayo.

The victim was stabbed on the back and left thigh before being covered with shrubs.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the deceased was discovered by his friend.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a murder case which occurred in Warringham suburb on June 6 2021.

The deceased is a male adult aged 25-years of Warringham suburb, and a student at Esigodini Agricultural college. His killer is unknown,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the deceased had gone to play social soccer in Famona earlier in the day with his friends and was last heard of at Mac’s Garage where he intended to board vehicles plying the route to his home.

“On June7 2021 at around 9AM, the informant heard rumours that there was a body lying by the roadside along Umzingwane Road, Warringham suburb. He went to check and discovered that it was the now deceased’s body lying facing upwards and he made a report at ZRP Warringham Base. The Police attended the scene. It was discovered that the deceased was stabbed on the back of the left thigh and his body was lying on thick shrubs facing the side of the road,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the victim’s body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.

“Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects. If ever there might be people who happened to see which mode of transport the deceased used on the fateful day,” said Insp Ncube.

Meanwhile, Insp Ncube said officers commanding provinces have issued a three-month prohibition order on carrying of dangerous weapons following the rise in dangerous crimes citywide.

He said members of the public found carrying catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, spears or daggers will be arrested for violating the prohibition order. The Chronicle