Filabusi man shot dead over snooker tokens at local night club on Xmas

By Staff Reporter
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi
A 21-year-old man was shot dead in Filabusi on Christmas Day (Monday) after an argument over snooker tokens at a local night club.

Police national spokesperson, assistant commissioner, Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the yet to be identified man was shot in the head.

“The suspect and the victim, who were playing snooker at a certain night club, had an argument after the victim noted that his token was missing,” Nyathi said.

“The suspect went to his vehicle, a Toyota Fun Cargo, which was parked outside and came back with an unidentified pistol. He shot the victim once on the head and drove off,” he said.

