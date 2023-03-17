Woman who slit the throats of her four children found guilty of murder

Emelda Marizani, the Chivhu woman who admitted she slit the throats of her four children with a knife, has been found guilty on four counts of murder.

She will be sentenced on the 24th of March 2023.

This was revealed in a judgement delivered by High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi on Friday.

After killing her four daughters in cold blood in 2020, the woman shocked the nation after she told the court that she had saved them from being mistreated by their stepmother.

Marizani killed her four children and attempted to kill herself after a row with her husband.

“On the day of the tragedy, I first took rat poison in the form of pills and called my children to do the same and instructed them to sleep,” she calmly narrated.

“I was out of breath, when I then figured there was a slight chance that my children would survive and decided to cut their throats with a knife.

“I did this because I did not want my children to suffer and grow up miserably in my absence like I did,” she said.

She further narrated how she had a miserable and poverty stricken upbringing as an only child; being of no fixed aboard and having no permanent guardian after her parents separated when she was in Grade 5.

“We started from scratch, with practically nothing. We were both struggling when we got married and we were happy. The problems started when we started amassing wealth. He became physically abusive and was involved in extra marital affairs with several women,” Marazani claimed.

She indicated that they were constantly fighting, adding she had suffered in silence for a long time; and only began retaliating not long before the murder.

She will be back in court on the 24th for sentencing.