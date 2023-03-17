Lance Reddick, star of The Wire and John Wick, found dead aged 60

Lance Reddick, the actor known for roles in The Wire, John Wick, and Horizon Zero Dawn, has died at age 60. According to a report from TMZ, authorities said Reddick was found at his home in Studio City, Los Angeles Friday morning.

The cause of death is currently unknown, but the TMZ’s sources say it appears to be natural causes.

Reddick was best known for his role as Cedric Daniels in The Wire, which he starred in from 2002 to 2008. Recently, Reddick starred in the John Wick franchise as Charon.

Reddick was in the middle of a press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4, where he will appear as the Continental Hotel’s concierge once more. The actor also appeared as Chef Irvin in Amazon Prime’s Bosch, along with recurring roles in Lost, Oz, and more.

The actor also had prominent roles in a number of high-profile video games. He played Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, Commander Zavala in the Destiny franchise, and Martin Hatch in Quantum Break.

Reddick also appeared as Albert Wesker in last year’s live-action Resident Evil series.

Reddick had multiple projects in the work, including a role as Zeus in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, as well as a part in Amazon Prime’s The Legend of Vox Machina.

Reddick studied music at the University of Rochester before earning a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Yale School of Drama in 1994. IGN