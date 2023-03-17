Zimbabwe Cricket names squad to face Netherlands in ODI series

Zimbabwe Cricket [ZC] has announced a strong 15-member squad set to face the Netherlands during a three match One Day International [ODI] series at Harare Sports Club between 21 to 25 March.

The duo of impressive Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl are in the squad after returning from their franchise cricket commitments outside Zimbabwe.

The trio of Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara who were all out injured are also available following their recovery.

They are back into the fold after missing Chevrons’ Test series against West Indies in Bulawayo in February.

Speaking about his full strength squad head coach Dave Houghton said: “It’s great to have the whole team back and everyone fighting fit.

“It’s naturally our intention to win the series – however, in doing so, it is also an opportunity to try out different combinations to achieve that goal, with an eye on the upcoming World Cup qualifier tournament.”

Zimbabwe ODI squad to play Netherlands next week.

Ballance Gary, Burl Ryan, Chatara Tendai, Ervine Craig (captain), Evans Bradley, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Williams Sean