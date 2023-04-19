Buhera man axes wife to death over alleged cheating… now on the run

By Fungayi Munyoro-Chingaira | Chipinge Times |

BUHERA – Police in Buhera are looking for a man who allegedly struck his wife with an axe several times all over the body resulting in her death over an alleged infidelity dispute.

Manicaland Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed they are looking for Kudakwashe Mavatarume (41) of Makunze Village, Chief Nyashanu in Buhera.

Mavatarume allegedly axed Felistas Tatenda Machaka (36) who succumbed to the injuries.

The incident happened on April 14, 2023, around 8 pm.

The couple had an argument over infidelity and Mavatarume began assaulting Machaka with an axe.

She screamed and a neighbour Enock Makunze who stays 100 metres rushed to the homestead and Mavatarume ordered him to go back to his homestead.

The next day, around 5 am Mavatarume called his sister-in-law Purity Mupari who stays 200 metres from his homestead to render first aide to Machaka.

Machaka however, succumbed to the injuries and Mavatarume left the homestead under the pretence that he was going to inform his father about his wife’s death.

The former however, did not return and neighbours reported the matter at Buhera Police Station.

Machaka’s body was taken to Murambinda District Hospital for postmortem where it was noted that she had deep cuts on both thighs, back and chest and bruises all over her body.