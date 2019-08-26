Mutare man axes father to death

By Chipo Katsidzira

A MUTARE man axed his father to death after accusing him of having an affair with his wife.

Webus Muranda (Junior) (25) also accused his father Webus Muranda (70) of witchcraft.

He axed him in front of his mother. Webus (Jnr) has since gone into hiding and police have launched a manhunt for him.

The incident occurred Rushipangu Village L under Chief Marange. Police have since recovered the axe used in the gruesome murder.

Manicaland deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the incident.

More to follow…