Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Mutare man axes father to death

24,350

By Chipo Katsidzira

A MUTARE man axed his father to death after accusing him of having an affair with his wife.

Webus Muranda (Junior) (25) also accused his father Webus Muranda (70) of witchcraft.

He axed him in front of his mother. Webus (Jnr) has since gone into hiding and police have launched a manhunt for him.

The incident occurred Rushipangu Village L under Chief Marange. Police have since recovered the axe used in the gruesome murder.

Related Articles

Killer robber jailed 20 years

33,318

Man who axed neighbour to death jailed 10 years

14,528

Teen ‘axes’ 5-yr-old neighbour’s son

47,531

Granny, grandson axed to death

46,801

Manicaland deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the incident.

More to follow…

You might also like More from author
Comments