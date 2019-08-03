Killer robber jailed 20 years

By Mashudu Netsianda

An illegal gold panner who raided a tuckshop in Matobo district at night and axed the shop owner to death while his wife watched helplessly before robbing the couple of US$248, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Nhlanhla Mlalazi (29), a gold panner at Syndicate Mine in Matobo district, found Mr Vusumuzi Mhlanga (46) and his wife, Ms Dorothy Nduna (48) sleeping in their tuckshop.

He axed Mr Mhlanga before robbing him of the money.

Mlalazi was convicted of murder with constructive intent by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa.

In passing the sentence, Justice Mabhikwa said the murder was committed in aggravating circumstances. He condemned Mlalazi’s conduct, saying the courts have a duty to protect the sanctity of human life through passing deterrent sentences.

“The accused was convicted of a serious crime with aggravating circumstances in that the murder was committed in the course of robbery following an unlawful entry. The court has a duty to uphold the sanctity of life through imposing harsh sentences,” he said.

Justice Mabhikwa said the life of an innocent man was needlessly lost through an act of greed.

“In this case, a life of an innocent man who was trying to eke out an honest living was lost in the hands of the accused person during a midnight attack. The courts have to send a clear message that people who attack innocent people using lethal weapons are severely punished. The accused is therefore sentenced to an effective 20 years in jail,” ruled the judge.

Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza said on September 20 in 2016 at around 11.55PM, Mr Mhlanga was sleeping in his tuckshop with his wife, Ms Nduna while their employee Ms Sibonokuhle Nyoni was in another room when the accused person came to his shop armed with an axe.

The court heard that Mlalazi destroyed the tuckshop door using the axe to gain entry.“While inside the shop, the accused person found the deceased and other occupants already up after they were awakened by the sound of the door which was being chopped,” said Mr Jaravaza.

Mlalazi struck the deceased twice on the forehead and upper limb using the axe.

He then robbed the deceased of a bag containing US$248 and fled from the scene. A report was made to the police leading to Mlalazi’s arrest.

The deceased was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he later succumbed to the injuries. According to a post mortem report, the cause of death was due to brain abscess, skull fracture and post assault head injury.

Mlalazi was represented by Mr Arkisayi James Dhliwayo of T Hara and Partners Legal Practitioners. The Chronicle