Mighty Warriors thump Moza

By Shelly Guni in Port Elizabeth, SOUTH AFRICA

The Mighty Warriors moved a step closer to a semi-final berth at the Cosafa Women’s Championship with another convincing victory over Mozambique at Wolfson Stadium yesterday.

Midfielder Majoury Nyaumwe scored a brace while Emmaculate Msipa and Rudo Neshamba chipped in with a goal each.

Yesterday’s result showed an intent by Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda’s charges to finally end the Cosafa drought in a game they could have won by even a bigger margin had they utilised several opportunities that came their way.

Mighty Warriors were only crowned Cosafa champions once in 2011 after edging neighbours South Africa 1-0 in the final.

With the win, Mighty Warriors are now on six points from two matches and could qualify to the semi-finals if Eswatini lose to Angola in the other Group C match this afternoon.

Eswatini are on three points following their 3-1 victory over Mozambique in their opening Group C match.

A defeat for Eswatini this afternoon will see Mighty Warriors book a place in the semi-finals while a draw would mean Sibanda’s charges will have to avoid a defeat in their final Group C match on Monday for them to qualify as group leaders.

Should Eswatini go on to win their remaining two matches against Angola and Zimbabwe, the Mighty Warriors, who boast of a health goal-difference, can still qualify for the semi-finals as the second best runner-up depending on results from other groups.

“We don’t want to look at that (semi-finals) as of now. Our focus now is on the last match against Eswatini and then we can talk about the semi-finals.

”We want to take each game at a time,” Sibanda said. The Chronicle

Teams

Zimbabwe: L. Magwede, L. Mutokuto (S. Nyoni 88th min), N. Majika, E. Msipa, R. Neshamba (Susan Nyama 78th min), S. Makoto, N. Ncube, T. Mandaza, M. Nyaumwe, M. Chirandu (E. Mutumbami 88th min), D. Bhobho.

Mozambique: E. Alfares, G. Joao, v. Fernando, J. Soca, I. Chingueleze (D. Gove 65th min), B. Alfredo, L. Tsanwane, I Jorge (C. Cuta 63rd min), E. Soto (V. David 38th min), E. Cazembe, L. Mocambique.