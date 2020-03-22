Ex-murder convict released via amnesty commits double murder

By Leonard Ncube

A MAN from Binga who was released from jail though the Presidential Amnesty in 2018 allegedly ran amok on Thursday evening and axed his two minor nieces both aged five, killing them in cold blood at the family homestead.

Themba Muleya (38) of Sikhalala Village under Chief Dobola was arrested at the scene for double murder.

Two other children aged seven and five years narrowly escaped after a relative whisked them away and sought refuge at the nearby Mulindi Primary School while the whereabouts of a 75-year-old woman Mrs Janet Munkombwe and another 12-year-old juvenile were not known after they fled from the homestead as Mudenda also wanted to kill them.

Muleya lived together with the deceased Vivid Muleya and Review Tshuma and the others who fled. The motive of the attack which occurred in Sikhalala Village could not be established yesterday. Apparently Mudenda had been serving jail for murder when he was released in 2018 although circumstances of his previous conviction could not be obtained.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said she was aware of the incident but could not comment as she had not been furnished with details. A source closer to the incident said the two juveniles had just arrived home from school in the company of other children when their uncle suddenly picked an axe and struck them one after the other.

“On 19 March at 5pm Vivid Muleya and Review Tshuma arrived home from Mulindi Primary School in the company of System Mudenda (7) and Andile Nyirongo (5).

“They found the accused and their grandmother, Mrs Janet Munkombwe at home. The accused person armed himself with an axe and struck Vivid and Review causing their instant death,” said the source.

Sunday News was told that Mr Gift Mudenda (30) who resides at the same homestead got the shock of his life when he arrived home and saw Muleya chasing after 12-year-old Captain Muleya with an axe intending to kill him.

Mrs Munkombwe was also allegedly screaming for help as she ran in the opposite direction from the homestead, the source said. Mr Mudenda managed to rescue Andile and System and took them to Mulindi Primary School where they sought refuge.

Mrs Munkombwe and Captain’s whereabouts were not known yesterday. A report was made to the police and Muleya was arrested at the scene. The axe was recovered.

The bloodied attack comes barely a fortnight after another frenzied axe murder in Lusulu also in Binga where a 20-year-old man went berserk and fatally axed his brother-in-law’s aunt and son and three neighbours claiming he was haunted by a recurring dream where he always saw the victims in a vision visiting him with pigs and threatening to kill him.

Christopher Gotore (20) originally from Chimombe Village under Chief Jiri in Gokwe was remanded to Tuesday next week by Binga magistrate Mrs Portia Mhlanga-Moyo for murder. Sunday News