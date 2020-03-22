Binga man rapes 14-year-old girl front of her sister… jailed 16 years

By Fairness Moyana in Hwange

A Binga man who pounced on a 14-year-old girl who was in the company of her younger sister before raping her in the presence of her sibling has been jailed 16 years.

Victor Muzizi aged 31 of Lusulu in Binga under Chief Sinamagonde was slapped with 16 years imprisonment after being convicted of rape by Hwange regional magistrate, Mr Collet Ncube.

Two years of the sentence were conditionally suspended meaning he will serve an effective 14 years.

Muzizi, who pleaded not guilty to raping the Form One pupil (name withheld) ironically admitted to pouncing on her but claimed that even though he had forcibly removed her underwear in the presence of her younger sister he changed his mind about raping her.

“Your worship, yes, I do admit that I initially had intentions to sleep with the complainant but I later changed my mind and only went as far as to remove her underwear. I did not rape her as alleged by the State, besides how could I when her younger sister was there,” said Muzizi.

Prosecuting, Mr John Chisango Mutyakaviri told the court that on 21 December 2019 at about 4.40pm Muzizi met the complainant who was in the company of her 12-year-old younger sister near Lusulu GMB depot on their way to Kapale Village.

He then dragged complainant into a nearby bushy area and forcibly had unprotected sexual intercourse once without her consent in the presence of her younger sister.

The court further heard that the pleas of the girl to let go of her sister fell on deaf ears as Muzizi continued raping the complainant who was struggling to free herself.

It is said he only stopped when the girl rushed towards the business centre screaming for help before fleeing the scene.

A report was made to the police in Lusulu resulting in the arrest of Muzizi. Sunday News