Kezi man fatally strikes wife with axe on the forehead for demanding separation

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Kezi man has been arrested after he fatally struck his wife with an axe for demanding a separation.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday in Magololo Village Sontala area though he said the cause of the attack was yet to be ascertained.

He said Sicelo Ncube (44) met the now deceased Nanziwe Phiri (37) while she was coming from the river where she had gone to fetch water and attacked her.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Magololo Village in Sontala area. Nanziwe Phiri was on her way from Simukwe River where she had gone to fetch water in the company of other ladies when they met her husband Sicelo Ncube who was armed with an axe. Ncube approached Phiri without saying a word, tripped her and she fell to the ground.

“He struck her with an axe on the forehead. The other ladies fled to the nearest homesteads where they alerted villagers. Upon their return they found Phiri lying on the ground motionless and Ncube had fled the scene. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said Ncube had since been arrested and was assisting police with investigations. He said Ncube was arrested with the assistance of community members who informed police of his whereabouts.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes.

“We would like to thank members of the public who assisted us with information that led to Ncube’s arrest. He is assisting police with investigations.

“People should also desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes. If people have domestic problems they must seek counselling,” he said.

A village head from Sontala area, Mr Andrew Dube said Ncube is suspected to have attacked his wife after she demanded a divorce. She said the couple had now been living separately. The Chronicle