Former Dynamos player Nathan Ziwini arrested after killing man in nightclub

Former Dynamos player Nathan Ziwini (38) was arrested over the weekend in connection with a murder case the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed via their Twitter handle.

Police in Dzivarasekwa, Harare arrested Ziwini after it is alleged the former athlete “assaulted Mamasa Magwarimbo (40) after a misunderstanding over a chair in a Nite Club in Dzivarasekwa.”

“The victim sustained severe head injuries and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital,” the ZRP confirmed.

It’s not the first time that Ziwini has found himself in the hands of the law enforcement agents following his arrest in 2022 in connection with selling drugs.

The 38-year-old who once played for Premier Soccer League (PSL) returnees Hwange and relegated Harare City was allegedly found in possession of crystal methamphetamine worth $10 000.